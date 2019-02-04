Obituary: Roger J. Madore Sr., 93

Roger J. Madore Sr., 93, of Bristol, husband of the late Claire (Castonguay) Madore, passed away peacefully on Sunday (January 27, 2019) at Bristol Hospital with his beloved family by his side. Roger was born on August 21, 1925 in Van Buren, ME and was the son of the late Joseph Madore and Rose (LaJoie) Madore – Nichols.

He came to Connecticut from Maine and settled in Enfield for a few years before settling in Bristol in 1965. He was the owner of R.C. & Sons Concrete Const. Co. for many years. He also worked at and retired from Fafnir Bearing in New Britain. After retiring he worked as the Property Manager for apartment complexes in Bristol.

Roger served honorably in his beloved United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant from 1942-1945 and served in the defense of his country in the South Pacific Theater. Roger is survived by five sons and three daughters: The late Wayne Madore of Bristol, Charles Madore and his wife Pauline of Palmetto, FL; Roger Madore, Jr. and his wife Nikki of Gainesville, FL; Ann Grabowski and her husband Ken of Farmington; Mary Madore-Hickey and her husband John Hickey of Burlington; Rhonda Keel and her husband Jay of Bristol; Peter Madore and his wife Tracey of Middletown; and Stephen Madore of Wolcott. Roger leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was the patriarch of his family and is also predeceased by four sisters (Rita Norris, Carlita Corbin, Doreen Zaugg, and Verna Madore) and two brothers (Adhemar and Theodore – Teddy).

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger will be celebrated on Tuesday (February 5, 2019) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements.

Please visit Roger’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com