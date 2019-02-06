Baseball: Bristol Greeners ready for 2019 season

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Greeners of the Connecticut Tri-State Baseball League are looking forward to the upcoming 2019 campaign as the program wants to continue its recent success.

After not qualifying for the Tri-State Baseball League playoffs in 2017, the Greeners won 11 games last season, earned a home seed in the first round of the playoffs, and they want to improve upon that win total during the coming spring and summer months.

Bristol coaches A.J. Lorenzetti and Jerry LaPenta have solidified the core of the team and while the outfit might be one of the younger groups in the league, it’s also one of its rising programs.

The Greeners, 11-9 overall in 2018 a nine-game improvement from the previous season came close to finishing in the top-four of the league and that would have meant a first round bye in the state tournament format. Instead, the Greeners battled a very good Southington team in round one, falling two-games-to-none, but played well enough to show the program has a bright future.

The Greeners will continue to call Bristol Central High School home in 2019 though the squad should see a game from historic Muzzy Field.

And the program will compete against all the usual Tri-State Baseball suspects this summer.

Bristol’s opener is against Tri-Town in a showdown from Community Field in Litchfield on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m.

The Greeners tentative first appearance in Bristol will come against Canton on Thursday, May 30 at 5:45 p.m. at Bristol Central.

Other squads that will come to the Mum City this summer includes Bethlehem (June 6), Winsted (June 23), and the Valley Thunder (June 15) – a squad that was a thorn in the side of Bristol last season in two games the Greeners would rather forget.

The Greeners – nearly made up of all players from Bristol – are looking for people to join the team. Players from other towns can join the Greeners as well.

If anyone is interested in playing for the Greeners this year – and that means you, Jake Violette – email Coach Lorenzetti at anthony.j.lorenzetti@uconn.edu.

The roster sometimes fluctuates due to vacations and the like so new players are always welcomed.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.