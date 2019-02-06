Bristol police officers involved in car accident

A Bristol police cruiser “was involved in a two vehicle crash while responding to a call for service,” on the morning of Monday, Feb. 4, according to a release from the department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Middle St., and Mountain Rd. At the time of the incident “both the officer and operator of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries,” and both were “transported to an area hospital for evaluation.”

“The officer driving the police cruiser was identified as Officer Brian Bonati,” according to information released on Tuesday, Feb. 5, “while the operator of the other vehicle was identified as Joan Chadbourne.”

Both Bonati and Chadbourne were released from the hospital the same day as the incident “with minor injuries.”

According to the release, “the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.”