Girls Basketball: St. Paul girls notch up two more victories

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

TORRINGTON – Continuing to cruise right along, the St. Paul Catholic girls basketball squad took care of business on back-to-back nights last week – improving to 16-2 on the season and winning for the 10th and 11th consecutive times this year.

First on tap was a road engagement against Torrington on Thursday, Jan. 31 and the Falcons showed very little mercy, downing the Red Raiders in a 52-19 Naugatuck Valley League romp.

It was the fewest points St. Paul Catholic allowed this season, leading to win No. 15.

And then one night later against Wolcott, the Falcons had little trouble – over the second half – downing the Eagles 63-33 on the road.

Against Torrington, St. Paul Catholic center Jade Udoh wrapped up an impressive 17 point, 15 rebound, five assist, and six block performance while teammate Janessa Gonzalez zipped up 15 points to lead the charge.

Also for the Bristol outfit, Kailyn Bielecki scored five points; Morgan Kolb added four; while Sophia Gerst and Emma Cretella each tallied three.

Torrington’s Marissa Burger netted a team-high nine points but the squad hung around a little while before bowing out in the end.

The Falcons led 11-7 after one frame of play and added a 15-7 second period scoring tally to snare a 26-14 halftime edge.

A 14-5 third quarter burst gave St. Paul Catholic even more breathing room as the visitors led 40-19 through three completed tilts.

And then against Wolcott, Udoh got herself a scholastic triple-double.

Udoh went for 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Falcons to the 16th win of the season.

Gonzalez posted a game-high 21 points while Olivia Stump etched up eight.

Catherine Ciampi threw in six points while Cretella added five over the winning endeavor.

Adriana Ferrucci scored 13 for the Eagles as the home squad led at halftime before getting blown out in the end.

The Falcons trailed 14-10 after eight minutes of work and it was 23-21 at intermission with the Eagles ahead on the scoreboard.

However, that all changed as St. Paul Catholic outscored Wolcott 22-5 in the third period, and 20-5 over the final tilt to wrap up a 30-point win.

The Falcons are undefeated this season in NVL play, losing just two non-conference games in late December during the holiday break.

NOTES…As of Friday, Feb. 1, the Falcons were still the fourth ranked squad in the Class S standings. Housatonic (14-0) had six games left on its schedule – hanging in at the top spot – and Canton (18-1) is basically a lock for one of the two top spots. East Hampton is in third at 14-1 but a loss could push St. Paul Catholic up a spot to No. 3.