Indoor Track: BC boys win CCC South; BE place 19th

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – Both the boys and girls indoor track teams from Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern competed at the 2019 CCC Indoor Track & Field Championships from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The boys squad from Central won the CCC South championship while placing sixth overall at the meet.

The Rams racked up 134 points in CCC South action while picking up 25 points overall.

Bloomfield (112) won the overall championship while Glastonbury (71) was the runner up.

Eastern placed 19th overall with 5.5 points and took third in the CCC South (62).

On the girls end, Central placed 20th overall with three points and was the runner up in the CCC South (74). Berlin won the South behind 159 points.

Eastern finished fifth in the CCC South with 27 points.

Central’s Hunter Peterson had a very good day, taking second in the high jump (6 feet) and seventh in the long jump (20 feet, 1.25 inches).

Jose Ramirez was fourth in the 600 meters in 1:26.07 while Austin Freve made a sixth place finish in the 1000 meters (2:46.79).

Mark Petrosky did well in both the mile and two mile competitions.

Petrosky made a seventh place showing in the 1600 meters (4:41.42) while in the 3200, he earned fifth (9:57.98), finishing under 10 minutes.

The Rams also made top-10 finishes in two of the relay events.

In the 4×800 relay, Devin Flores, Mark Petrosky, Pacifico Flores, and Jose Ramirez made a good finish, taking third place in 8:21.33.

And then in the 4×200, Ramon Ambert, Hunter Peterson, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and Jose Navedo ended the race in ninth place (1:38.56).

For the Lancers, Kyle Rivera made a fifth place finish in the pole vault with a completion of 10 feet, six inches while in the 4×400 meter relay, the grouping of Kyle Cyr, Jacob Woznicki, Kyle Rivera, and Sean Sullivan also nabbed fifth place in a time of 3:40.57.

The girls from Central saw Kaiya Alexander throw the shot put 34 feet, 5 inches – good for sixth place.

In the 4×800 relay, Alex Sirko, Alexa Furniss, Marisa Heller, and Natalia Popielarz nabbed seventh with a time of 10:55.12 and in the 1600 sprint medley, Sofia Veronesi, Morgan Labbe, Mia Hinton, and Natalia Popielarz placed 10th with a finish of 4:48.11.

And in the 4×200 meter relay event, the team of Sofia Veronesi, Hinton, Julia Simpson, and Christine Attle took 12th place (1:58.32).

Finally, in the long jump, Abby Calfe finished in 12th place with a leap of 14 feet, 7.75 inches.

The Lancers took a top-12 finish in the 4×400 meter relay, earning 11th place with a time of 4:41.47 behind the efforts of Alyssa Lavoie, Kayla Lavigne, Fiona Gallagher, and Alicia Rappleyea.