Indoor Track: St. Paul athletes compete but no overall

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

HAVEN – On Monday, Jan. 28, the Naugatuck Valley League held its annual Indoor Track & Field Championships from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Woodland won the girls event with 99 points while Watertown came in second (84 points) and Seymour (76) took third.

St. Paul Catholic had a couple athletes at the event but did not score overall as a team.

In the preliminaries of the 55 meter dash for the girls, Falcons’ freshmen Megan Crean finished in 26th place with a time of 8.68 seconds while in the shot put, junior Hannah Duffany did well – placing 10th overall with a toss of 24 feet, 6.5 inches.

On the boys end, Watertown won the NVL title behind a 76 point effort while runner up Derby had 63.

Kennedy placed third with 58 points while St. Paul Catholic finished in 12th with four points overall.

Falcons’ junior Connor Baston had a busy day in the sprinting events.

In the preliminaries of the 55 meter dash, he placed fifth with a time of 6.9 seconds – earning himself a trip to the finals.

And in the finals, Baston came in sixth place, finishing up with a time of 6.88 seconds.

In the 300 meter dash, Baston placed fifth, earning a stellar time of 39.06 seconds.

Also for St. Paul Catholic, senior Jack Kumik took sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 10.5 inches while in the 1000 meter dash, senior Jordan Rinaldi placed ninth with a finish of 3:16.65.

And in the long jump, freshman Adam Houle ended the day in 19th place with a leap of 16 feet, 6.5 inches.

2019 Naugatuck Valley League Indoor Track & Field Championships – Jan. 28

from the Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven

Overall Scores – Girls

Woodland (Champions), 99 points

Watertown (Runner-up), 84

Seymour (Third place), 76

Others

St. Paul Catholic – Did not score

Overall Scores – Boys

Watertown (Champions), 76 points

Derby (Runner-up), 63

Kennedy (Third place), 58

Others

St. Paul Catholic (12th), 4 points

St. Paul Catholic Results

Girls

Preliminaries – 55 Meter dash

Megan Crean (freshmen), 26th place, 8.68 seconds

Shot Put

Hannah Duffany (junior), 10th, 24 feet, 6.5 inches

Boys

Preliminaries – 55 Meter dash

Connor Baston (junior), 5th place, 6.9 seconds

55 Meter dash Finals

Connor Baston, 6th place, 6.88 seconds

300 Meter dash

Connor Baston, 5th place, 39.06 seconds

1000 Meter dash

Jordan Rinaldi (senior), 9th place, 3:16.65

Long Jump

Adam Houle (freshman), 19th place, 16 feet, 6.5 inches

Shot Put

Jack Kumik (senior), 6th place, 39 feet, 10.5 inches