Kids’ listings for the Feb. 8 edition

FRIDAY, FEB. 8

BRISTOL

MAKE VALENTINE CRAFTS. Paper, glue, and more available for creations. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

MOMMY SON VALENTINES DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. For boys 5 to 12. But all ages welcome. All positive role models are welcome not just mothers. Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. $20 per pair advance tickets. $25 at the door.

SATURDAY, FEB. 9

BRISTOL

PIZZA DAY. 10 a.m. Stories, crafts, snacks. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

MAKER SPACE SATURDAY. 2 p.m. Experiment with STEM crafts, discoveries. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

UMBRELLA DAY. 2 p.m. Celebrate Haley the Rain Fairy with stories, crafts, scavenger hunts, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FEB. 11, 25

BRISTOL

MYSTERY MONDAY. 6 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

TUESDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

MUSIC WITH MIKE. 10 a.m. Sing familiar songs, march around the library, do silly dances. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13

BRISTOL

AMERICAN GIRL CLUB. 6 p.m. Meet Kirsten Larson, a brave hardworking character, given a new life in America, working on the frontier. Stories, crafts, scavenger hunts, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FEB. 15, 17

BRISTOL

PRESIDENTIAL CRAFTS. All day Friday and Saturday. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

MONDAY, FEB. 18

BRISTOL

PRESIDENTS DAY AT IMAGINE NATION. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the Presidents through a variety of activities and hands-on workshops. Join the presidential birthday party to find out which President has a birthday closest to yours. Learn about presidential pets and play a presidential matching game. Workshop schedule: log cabin building at 10:30 a.m.; presidential selfies at 11:30 a.m.; Mt. Rushmore in clay at 1:30 p.m. at Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission is $10 per person (free for members, children 1 and under). ImagineNation.org or (860) 314-1400.

NOW to APRIL 4

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. First and third Thursdays of the month, 2:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 5-12. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 16

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 1-2. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 17

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 3-5. Register at (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 N. Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. More info, contact (860) 276-6281 or youthservices@southington.org

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during masses at The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities to provide a good experience for young parishioners, while parents and older siblings attend mass. More info, contact Christina Macioci, (860) 628-5159.