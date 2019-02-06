Wrestling: Eastern settles for runner-up honors

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW FAIRFIELD – The Bristol Eastern wrestling team ended up taking the runner-up trophy from the Fairfield Duels on Saturday, Feb. 2.

It was another solid showing by the Lancers, one in which the squad went 2-1 at the meet.

The finals saw Eastern battle Simsbury a program that had beaten Southington earlier in the week. And the Trojans struck pay dirt again as the squad upset the Lancers 36-30 to take the New Fairfield Duals championship.

Eastern, which had won a school record 51 dual meets in a row, was just a pin short against the Trojans as the Lancers absorbed its first loss of the year.

Simsbury moved to 14-4 on the season while Eastern fell to 15-1 looking to start a new dual meet winning streak against Bristol Central on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

To get to the finals, Eastern defeated two opponents by a 72-6 score.

The Lancers beat New Fairfield and Bethel by similar scores setting up a finals bout by the streaking Trojans.

Against New Fairfield, Eastern’s Trent Thompson (106) pinned Mike Wrobel and Riley McCarthy (120) pinned Julian Soares in 5:43.

The Lancers’ Tommy Nichols (132) pinned Saul Pera in 1:33 while Gabe Soucy (138) also won via pin-fall, defeating Zach Kalmanson in 3:10.

Justin Marshall (152) wasted little time, pinning Nick Tardella at the 1:10 mark of the first period; while at 160, Noah Piazza pinned James Fiscella in 1:23.

At 182, Dylan Garcia pinned Frank Tamay and Ethan Mathieu (195) was a pin-fall victor against Nick Forstner.

Trinidad Gonzalez (220) pinned New Fairfield’s Azaam Castellano in 3:06; and Nick St. Peter (285) pinned Carlos Brizido in 3:21 as Eastern took care of business.

Against Simsbury, Nichols defeated Saul Pera 4-3 while Alex Marshall took his match via a 6-2 decision.

Justin Marshall nabbed a 9-4 decision over Simsbury’s Carter Sirois; and then at 170, Eastern’s Joe Morelli pinned Will Henry with 11 seconds to spare in the third period.

Gonzalez pinned Tommy Guilfoyle in 5:15 while St. Peter’s 3-1 decision kept the Lancers in it.

Thompson pinned Cael Finn in 1:05 and Lishness beat Alex Kasson by 2-1 decision to score points for the Lancers.

However, the Lancers just missed out in the end as Simsbury won by six to hand Eastern its first loss of the campaign.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.