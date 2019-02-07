Obituary: Edgar M. Buck, 88

Edgar M. Buck, 88, of Bristol died Monday (February 4, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Edgar was born on March 11, 1930 in Bristol to the late Rolfe and Maude Buck. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and a graduate of Bristol High School. He was a proud member of the Frederick-Franklin Mason Lodge #14.

Edgar is survived by his son: Jeffrey S. Buck; and his daughter: Sally A. Buck. Edgar is predeceased by his wife Lorraine (Hill) Buck.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday (February 7, 2019) at 11:00AM at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Please visit Edgar’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com