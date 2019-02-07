Obituary: Francis P. ‘Paul’ ‘Paulie’ ‘Mousie’ Labriola Jr., 65

Francis P. Labriola, Jr., 65, “Paul”, “Paulie”, “Mousie”, of Bristol, died unexpectedly on Sunday (February 3, 2019) at Bristol Hospital.

Paul was born on January 21, 1954 in Bristol and was a son of the late Francis P. Labriola, Sr. and Arline (Marasco) Labriola and step-son of the late Theresa Labriola. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol Eastern High School. Paul worked for New Departure, Napco, Trumpf, and Yarde Metals before retiring and spent much of his free time working on cars his favorite being Mopar/Dodge.

He was a great cook, loved the beach, but most of all he especially loved his grandsons.

Paul is survived by his three sons: Francis P. Labriola, III and wife, Christin, Todd Labriola, and Ryan Labriola and wife, Angela, all of Bristol; a sister: Karen Procko and husband, Dave, of Burlington; a brother: Robert Labriola and wife, Barbara, of Bristol; four grandsons: Todd Labriola, Jr., Luke, Drew, and Nolan Labriola; and his godson: Michael Labriola.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (February 9, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 4 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

