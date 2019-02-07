West Coast treat makes its way to area

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Jason Mazzarone, CEO, and founder of SoBol, a recently franchised brand of acai bowls, has seen success in his home state of New York, and now he has his sights set on the Bristol and the Greater Hartford area.

Originally from Long Island, NY, Mazzarone attended culinary school in San Diego. During his time on the west coast he discovered acai bowls, which is almost like a smoothie bowl that can be topped with fresh fruit and other healthy snacks.

Upon returning to Long Island, Mazzarone introduced his acai bowls at his family’s Italian ice restaurant. Mazzarone said he saw great success, and in 2016 he franchised his brand, SoBol.

There are 31 SoBol locations between New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and two Connecticut locations; one in Ridgefield, which Mazzarone said is one of the most successful branches, and one located in Cos Cob.

Mazzarone described acai bowls as being a healthier alternative to popular fast food options.

He said he believes people choose acai bowls because society is becoming “more conscious of what we’re putting in our bodies,” and that SoBol was able to fill the niche of being a “smaller brand” and a “healthier alternative.”

Mazzarone encourages people to try the original bowl on their first visit to SoBol. It is made from homemade granola, “our perfected acai puree, and an a assortment of banana, strawberry, bluebetty, coconut, and a drizzle of honey on top.” Each menu item is customizable, allowing for food restrictions such as gluten intolerance, dairy allergies, and those who follow a vegan lifestyle.

If you are interested in becoming a part of the SoBol franchise, visit www.mysobol.com.

