Chamber readies for Home Show

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Jenks Productions, are preparing for the 34th annual Home and Business Expo, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m., to 5 p.m., and Sunday Feb. 17, from 11 a.m., to 4 p.m., at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St.

There will be over 100 vendors, including many returning vendors, such as psychic medium Karen Kilmartin, who will be hosting a psychic medium experience on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. Kilmartin’s presentation will take place in the BEHS auditorium. Admission to Kilmartin’s psychic experience is free, as part of the Home and Business Expo admission price.

The Bristol Exchange Club will be offering a variety of healthy foods and refreshments.

Local museums will have booths to share with the public the educational and fun opportunities around the city, such as the American Clock and Watch Museum, the New England Carousel Museum, and the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut.

There are 25,000 tickets available for the Home and Business Expo. Tickets can be found around town, including the chamber office, 440 N Main St. General admission tickets at the door will be free for children aged 12 and under, will cost $5 for seniors, and will cost $6 for other attendees.

The chamber is also working in preparation for the 3rd annual Health and Wellness Expo, which will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bristol Eastern High School.

“Although it’s called the Health and Wellness Expo, it’s really any kind of health you can think of,” said chamber marketing and communications director, Katie D’Agostino. She explained that there will be vendors to assist attendees regarding financial health, physical health and physical therapy, mental health, emotional health, retirement planning. “You name it.”

The Bristol Exchange Club will offer healthy foods and refreshments at the Health and Wellness Expo as well.

D’Agostino said there will be returning vendors attending the Health and Wellness Expo as well. Some of the vendors include, Anthology Senior Living, Bath Fitter, Best 4 Bristol, the Bristol Community Emergency Response Team, Hartford Healthcare, the Rotary Club of Bristol, and U.S. Census 2020.

This event will be sponsored by Bristol Hospital, Bristol All Heart, Covanta Energy, and Hartford Healthcare.

To learn more about either expo event, visit the chamber website, www.centralctchambers.org, or contact the chamber office by phone, (860) 584-4718.

