The City of Bristol Department of Public Works released that the rubbish and recycling schedule would differ on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

“Rubbish and recycling trucks will be emptying Tuesday route barrels from 6:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m.,” according to the release.

Public Works Department asks that residents on the Tuesday schedule “please have your barrel out for 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, or Monday night.”

No other Public Works changes have been reported as of yet.