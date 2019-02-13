Indoor Track: Bristol Central indoor track finishes 6th

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The boys indoor track squad from Bristol Central did quite well at the Class L championships from the Floyd Little Athletic Central in New Haven on Friday, Feb. 8.

The Rams placed sixth overall and had one athlete nab a state title.

Central’s Jose Ramirez won the 600 meters while the 4×800 relay team were the runners-up at the event.

Ramirez, a junior at Central, finished the 600 in 1:24.76 and that outstanding time won him the title.

He ended up beating Edwin O. Smith’s Nathan Metsack’s by 0.19 of a second.

And then in the 4×800, the squad of Pacifico Flores, Mark Petrosky, Devin Flores, and Jose Ramiez – a grouping made up of juniors and seniors – took second place with a time of 8:18.22, only bested by East Lyme’s finish of 8:16.87.

Also for the Rams, Jose Navedo took seventh place in the finals of the 55 meter hurdles (8.39 seconds) while Ramon Ambert earned 10th place in the 300 meter dash (37.69 seconds).

Austin Freve finished sixth in the 1000 meter run (2:43.85) while Petrosky took sixth in the 3200 (9:48.02).

The 4×200 meter relay squad of Ambert, Hunter Peterson, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and Jose Navedo ended the race in eighth place (1:38.47) while the 1600 sprint medley grouping of Navedo, Rivera-Ortiz, Ramirez, and Pacifico Flores took eighth in 3:51.72.

In the field, Peterson was eighth in the high jump (5-8.00) while seizing third in the long jump (20-05.00).

Bristol Eastern’s boys did not score as a team but Jacob Woznicki took seventh in the 600 meter run (1:28.86).

The Lancers’ 4×800 meter relay squad Ben Johnsky, Benjamin Wadowski, Sean Sullivan and Woznicki – placed 10th in 8:51.28.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.