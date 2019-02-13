Wrestling: Falcons tip over Derby, 48-24

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic wrestling squad picked up an important victory on Wednesday, Feb. 6 as the Falcons downed Derby 48-24 from the Maltby Street Gymnasium in Bristol.

St. Paul Catholic’s Ben Foligno (220) pinned George Suazo for the big win of the night.

And then on Saturday, Feb. 9, the Falcons’ were knee-deep in the 2019 Berkshire Valley Invitational from Winsted.

Gilbert (203 points) won the event while Northwestern (153.5) was the runner-up.

Daniel Kelly, Evan Kowalski, Erik Atkinson and Foligno all had strong finishes in the final conference meet.

