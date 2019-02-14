Obituary: Bernard J. L. Charette, 90

Bernard J. L. Charette, 90, of Terryville, husband of Gladys (Long) Charette and the late Joella (Maron) Charette passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Village Green of Bristol.

Bernard was born Feb. 19, 1928 in Ft. Kent, ME, son of the late Damase and Isabelle Charette. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former TRW Marlin Rockwell of Plainville. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and member of the Knights of Columbus, Southington. He loved his family, music and playing his kazoo.

In addition to his wife Gladys he is survived by, his son, John Charette and his wife Kathleen of Southington; his daughter, Karen Simpson and her husband Steve of NC; his stepson, Ricky Charette and wife Janice of Terryville; his stepdaughters, Linda Ciccolella and her husband Richard of MA, Debra Deltano and her husband Kenneth of Southington; his brothers, Albert Charette of ME and Norman Charette of NH; twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 5 – 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com