Obituary: Paul B. Tonn, 62

Paul B. Tonn, 62, of Burlington, beloved husband of Holly (Malsheske) Tonn, died on Thursday (February 7, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford.

Paul was born on May 21, 1956 in Bristol and was a son of Herbert and Arlene (Peplau) Tonn of Burlington. He lived briefly in Bristol where he attended Immanuel Lutheran School, before moving to Burlington where he would graduate from Lewis S. Mills High School and raise his family. His career was spent at Associated Spring Division of Barnes Group and he was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol.

Paul was a handyman and enjoyed working around his home and outside on his property. He loved farming and was known for his Christmas trees and his vegetable garden. He was a Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his wife and parents, Paul leaves his three children: Jonathan Tonn of Orlando, FL, Jordan Tonn and wife, Aubri of Burlington, and Jill Tonn of Plainville; a brother: Peter Tonn of Terryville; a sister, Linda Beaudoin of Bristol, in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and his mother-in-law, Lorraine Malsheske whom he loved.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (February 12, 2019) at 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday between 5 and 8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation @ amyloidosis.org or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010.

