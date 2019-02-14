Obituary: Rebecca R. Perfetto, 80

Rebecca R. Perfetto, 80, widow of Frank Perfetto of Bristol, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019.

She was born on April 5, 1938 in Winsted, CT the daughter of the late Nicholas and Dorothy Ryan.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Edward Krewalk; her son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Deborah Perfetto; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie, Shawn and Jake; her sisters Virginia Clayton and Jean Turgeon and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce Gibson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday February 15, 2019 at 10AM directly at The Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

To leave an online condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Rebecca’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com