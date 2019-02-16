Bristol police issue Silver Alert for missing teen

On Saturday at 12:59, Bristol police issued an alert that Jaylen Wright was reported missing by his mother. Police said Wright is a habitual runaway and was last seen on Feb. 14 at about 6:30 p.m.

Wright is described by police as a 15-year old black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he was carrying a gray Adidas backpack.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Wright.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.