Central athletes participate in indoor track event

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – On Saturday, Feb. 16, the 2019 CIAC boys and girls Open Indoor Track event took place from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven with nearly half-a-dozen athletes from Bristol Central taking part of the meet.

Overall, the boys squad from Bristol Central tied for 33rd at the meet with four points.

In the 600 meter race, Jose Ramirez ran extremely well for the Rams, seizing fourth place with a finish of 1:24.13.

That top four finish including the championship in that event at the Class L level one week previous.

He scored all four points for the Bristol Central program.

Because of that finish, Ramirez will be participating in the New England Championship meet on March 7 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 4×800 meter relay team, a squad consisting of Pacifico Flores, Mark Petrosky, Devin Flores, and Ramirez, took ninth place at the open event with a finish of 8:12.96 in a loaded field.

In terms of team scoring, Hall won the State Open for the boys with 43 total points while Hillhouse was the runner up with 38.

Bloomfield took third (36.5 points), Xavier was fourth (20), and Suffield ended up in fifth place (18).

For the girls, Bloomfield won the girls State Open behind a 54 point effort.

Glastonbury was second place (39 points), Danbury etched up third (34) while home-standing Hillhouse finished in fourth (32).

