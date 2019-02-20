Music listings for the Feb. 22 edition

BRISTOL
LIVE ACOUSTIC MUSIC. 8 to 11 p.m. With The Acoustic Dude. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Bristol. (860) 582-8002.
SATURDAY, FEB. 23
BRISTOL
LIVE JAZZ MUSIC WITH THE ALVIN CARTER PROJECT. 8 to 11 p.m. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Bristol. (860) 582-8002.
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
BRISTOL
SPIRIT SHAKER. Blackstone Irish Pub, Southington.w
ONGOING
SOUTHINGTON
DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main Street and Berlin Avenue, Southington, on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with your own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.