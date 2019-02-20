Music listings for the Feb. 22 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

LIVE ACOUSTIC MUSIC. 8 to 11 p.m. With The Acoustic Dude. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Bristol. (860) 582-8002.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

LIVE JAZZ MUSIC WITH THE ALVIN CARTER PROJECT. 8 to 11 p.m. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Bristol. (860) 582-8002.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

BRISTOL

SPIRIT SHAKER. Blackstone Irish Pub, Southington.w

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main Street and Berlin Avenue, Southington, on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with your own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.