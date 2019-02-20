St. Paul wrestlers take 6th place at Class S

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

WINDHAM – The St. Paul Catholic wrestling team placed 16th overall at the Class S championships from Windham High School on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The Falcons had one grappler make it to the finals as Ben Foligno (220) battled Aidan Maher from Haddam-Killingworth for the Class S championship.

Maher ended up pinning Foligno in just 23 seconds but the 10th rated wrestler from the Bristol school went 3-1 over the weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 15, Foligno took an 11-4 decision over Jason Madden of Oxford; and then to open Saturday, he was successful again with a 7-5 decision against Canton’s Braydon Fluckiger.

In the semifinal round, Foligno upset No. 4 ranked Travis Boone of Plainville by pin-fall in 5:18 – leading to the championship tilt against Maher.

Daniel Kelly represented the Falcons at 106 while Evan Kowalski (113) was 2-2 overall – battling into the quarterfinal round but falling to Dylan Levesque of East Hampton by an 11-2 major decision.

Chris Warner (120) went 2-2 over the weekend, pinning two opponents, as was Joshua Silva (132) with his biggest win a pin-fall victory over JT Titus of East Windsor.

Matt Walker was the St. Paul Catholic representative at 138 while at 152, Erik Atkinson made a little noise.

His lone win came against Eric Rosales of Sport Medical and Sciences Academy with a pin-fall victory in 4:41 while Matthew Sefcik was the grappler for the Falcons at the 160 pound class and Jianfeng Sun battled at 170.

Gilbert (193.5 points) won the Class S championship while Montville (190 points) was the runner-up.

Haddam-Killingworth was in third place (162 points) while St. Paul Catholic neighbor Plainville finished in ninth place with 98 points.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.