Center to help provide homes for vets

The Chrysalis Center, a non-profit organization, announced the construction and renovation of its newest veterans housing project, “The Elms,” is “expecting to move in nine veterans by the fourth of July.”

The Chrysalis Center serves “individuals and their families living in poverty, veterans, men, women, children, and young adults who are struggling with mental health, addiction, HIV/AIDS, those returning from incarceration, and homelessness,” according to a release.

According to the release, the former St. Vincent DePaul Transitional shelter will be transformed into nine individual apartment units for “local heroes.”

The Elms is one of nine veterans programs run by the Chrysalis Center throughout Connecticut. They include Phelps Village in Rockville, Cosgrove Commons and Legion Court in Hartford, Victory Gardens in Newington, VA Connect and Patriots Landing in Rocky Hill, Victoria Gardens in Waterford, and Woodland Springs in Stafford.

The center also provides on-site support services to veterans throughout the state.

“The City Council and I are so happy to see this long-vacant building being transformed into supportive housing for veterans,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the press release. “With it adjacent to downtown and in close proximity to services, we think this is a great repurposing of this building, and look forward to having it be one more piece of Bristol’s proud history of honoring its veterans.”