Obituary: Elizabeth B. “Betty” LeBeau, 83

Elizabeth B. “Betty” LeBeau, 83, of Bristol, beloved wife of Homer F. “Dick” LeBeau, died on Tuesday (February 12, 2019) at Bristol Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Betty was born in Bristol on November 15, 1935 and was the oldest of three children of the late Francis and Mary (Sakowska) Bostwick. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended John J. Jennings School before, at age 10, she had to care for her younger brother and sister when their mom contracted tuberculosis and was in an institution for two years. She subsequently graduated from Bristol High School then went to work her first job at the Carberry Theater. She also worked at Outdoor Sports, Ingraham’s, and Superior Electric. She enjoyed doing genealogy with her sister. In addition to her husband of 61 years, Betty is survived by a brother: Dan Bostwick and wife, Mary of Bristol; a sister, Frances Tilden and husband, Ronald, of Bristol; brother-in-law: Robert LeBeau and wife, Charlene, of Maine; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (February 19, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Betty’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

