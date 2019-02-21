Obituary: Fredricka “Ricki” (Riggs) Schwanka, 71

Fredricka “Ricki” (Riggs) Schwanka, 71, of Terryville, wife of Paul A. Schwanka passed away Friday February 15, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Ricki was born August 9, 1947 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Mary (Sadoski) Riggs. Prior to her retirement she was a florist for Jayne Eugene Florist and the former Village Florist of Terryville. Ricki was a member of the Crescent Gallery, Thomaston and was a volunteer for Friends of the Terryville Public Library.

In addition to her husband Paul she is survived by her daughter, Megan Macfarlane of Millis, MA and a grandson Jack Macfarlane of MA; her brother Chuck Riggs and his wife Barbara of Terryville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sayedur Rahman for giving us so many years with Fredricka. We also wish to give thanks for the loving care that she received at the Woman’s Cancer Center of St. Francis Hospital with special thanks to her nurse Bonnie and finally the care she received at the Bristol Hospital ICU.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville on Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 from 4 to 7PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston, P.O. Box 355, Thomaston, CT 06787. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com