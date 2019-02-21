Obituary: Sylvio Bourgoin, 97

Sylvio Bourgoin, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1921 in Stockholm Maine, ME, son of the late William and Alice Bourgoin.

Sylvio was a devoted husband of Theresa (Roy) Bourgoin for 78 years. Before moving to Bristol, he was a farmer in Maine. Sylvio was an active member of St. Ann Church and an avid animal lover. He enjoyed doing wood work, gardening and spending time with his family.

Along with his wife Theresa, Sylvio is survived by his children Carlene Raymond of ME, Irma Roberts of Suffield, Alan Bourgoin and his wife, Rose of ME, Philip Bourgoin and his wife Annabell of Bristol, Sandra Cullen of AZ, Glenn Bourgoin and his wife Darlene of Bristol; grandchildren Debbie Cahill and her husband Geoff of MA, Rick Raymond of ME, Cynthia Trinks of Tolland, Keith Raymond of Coventry, Donna Novak of ME, Chad Bourgoin of Bristol, Sarah Matovich and her husband Chase of Bristol, Allison Spinella and her husband Ralph of Wolcott; five great-grandchildren Bryan Trinks, Lauren Raymond, Brendan and Erin Cahill, Emily Beaulieu; brother Levitt Bourgoin of New Britain and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by seven siblings.

Services will be held in St. Agatha, ME followed by a burial at St. Agatha Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the CT Humane Society, https://give.cthumane.org.

