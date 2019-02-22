City picks new HR director

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu nominated Mark J. Penney, of Canton, to serve as the new Human Resources Director, during the City Council meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, reported a press release from the mayor’s office.

The news release said Penney has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration, and a law degree from Quinnipiac University. He has served various roles with the United States Military, and with the Canton Police Department. He also served as a patrol officer with the Hartford Police Department.

According to a release from the office of the mayor, Penney described many of his skills as transferable, and said he was “responsible for developing and maintaining training programs for new police officers, as well as the entire department.” While he served as a senior supervisor, he was “tasked with conducting internal affairs investigations, often culminating in disciplinary recommendations.”

“Penney’s background in personnel investigations, hiring new staff, and negotiating with labor make him a great fit for a new career as a Bristol human resources director,” said Zoppo-Sassu in a release.

Penney has “experienced drafting contract proposals, resolving disputes, and researching labor issues,” according to the release.

“It takes a lot of perseverance and ambition to go to law school and seek out a new path mid-way through your career,” said Zoppo-Sassu, reported the news release. “Bristol is lucky to have someone like Mark come into this role with that kind of drive and perspective.”