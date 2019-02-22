Councilor Medeiros stepping down to be city’s new parks chief

City Councilor Josh Medeiros will be resigning from council as of Tuesday, Feb. 19 to become the city’s new superintendent of Parks and Recreation. His nomination was approved during the Wednesday, Feb. 13, council meeting, a press release from the city announced.

Effective Wednesday, Feb. 20, Medeiros will assume his new role with the Parks Department. Medeiros will be filling the vacancy left by Brian Wilson, who left the City of Bristol in November to pursue a job at the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Medeiros has lived in Bristol since 2009. He holds a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from Southern Connecticut State University, as well as a Ph. D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Hartford.

In 2014, the city news release said, Medeiros became the director of Parks and Recreation for the town of Canton. Since 2017, Medeiros has served as the director of Parks and Recreation in the Town of Cheshire.

“I welcome the opportunity to return and serve my city as the superintendent of Parks and Recreation,” said Medeiros in the press release. “Bristol is my home and I have stayed active in the community the whole time. .”

“Because Medeiros is stepping down with less than nine months before the next election, the charter allows the mayor to appoint a replacement as opposed to a special election,” according to the release.

“I’ve made no decisions yet as to who will be taking Josh’s place on the City Council,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, according to the press release.