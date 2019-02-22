Spring cleanup in West End planned

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The West End Association has begun planning their warm weather activities and are hoping to involve the citizens of Bristol.

There will be two spring activities scheduled for May – the spring cleanup and flower planting events. Chair of the association Dave Hamelin said the dates have yet to be finalized, but are typically scheduled for the weekend after Mother’s Day.

Taste of Bristol tickets are now on sale, and can be bought from West End Association members. Each ticket costs $5, and allows you to use the voucher at various eateries throughout the city.

The association is busy preparing for the Rockwell Park Festival, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Rockwell Park. The association is always looking for volunteers, and encourages residents to join them for a fun-filled event.

West End Association meetings will now be held on the second Thursday, of the month: Thursday, April 11; Thursday, June 13; Thursday, July 11; Thursday, Aug. 11; and Thursday, Oc. 10. Meetings begin at 7 p.m., and are held at the Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St.