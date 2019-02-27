Wrestling: BE places 4th in state open

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The Bristol Eastern wrestling team ended its 2018-19 campaign with a fourth place showing at the State Open on Saturday, Feb. 24 from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Lancers’ Trinidad Gonzalez (220 pounds) ended his amazing four-year run as a three-time Class L champion and now, he possesses a State Open title as well.

The No. 1 seed went 4-0 over the two-day tournament, picking up a couple pin-fall victories and two wins via decision on his way to the Open title.

In his final bout, Gonzalez tangled with No. 14 Ray Weiner of Shelton earning a hard fought 2-1 decision to take the championship.

Danbury won the State Open title behind a 158 point effort while Xavier (109) earned the runner-up trophy.

Fairfield Warde (third, 103 points), Bristol Eastern (fourth, 89 points), and Trumbull (fifth, 78.5 points) all placed in the top five of the stacked event.

Bristol Central tied for 41st place with 19 points overall.

Also for the Lancers, Trent Thompson (106) was the eighth seed in the fray and ended up earning a 13-4 major decision win over Josh Brault of Joel Barlow for third place.

And at 132 pounds, third seeded Tom Nichols took home the third place prize behind a 1-0 decision against Simsbury’s Saul Pera.

Alexander Marshall (145) nabbed an 8-3 decision over Terryville’s Caleb Leclerc while Noah Piazza (160) won twice with a 13-6 decision over New Haven’s Chino Grant a big victory for the grappler.

Mason Lishness (113) picked up an upset 3-2 decision over No. 7 Elijah Vertefeuille of Windham; while top seeded Justin Marshall (152) opened his tournament with a 13-4 major decision over No. 16 Nickolas Richardson of New Britain.

For the Rams, Jake Aldi (113) won a bout by a 5-0 decision over Canton’s Matt Webb; while Will Hamilton (106) was 3-2 in the tournament – making a quick 38 second fall over Zach Kanaitis from RHAM.

Eric Facey (285) battled but dropped his two matches; Jakob Salinas (195) split his bouts getting a 5-2 decision victory over Middletown’s Jacob Toth and Jason Feto (132) had a really good tournament.

Feto even snuck out a 9-7 decision over Nichols from Eastern – winning three of five matches overall.

St. Paul Catholic’ s Benjamin Foligno went 0-2 at 220 pounds but had a very good season for the Falcons.

