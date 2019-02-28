Building committee picked

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During a special meeting on the City Council on Thursday, Feb. 21, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced the members nominated to serve on the South Side School HVAC Upgrades Building Committee, and the Senior Property Tax Relief Committee.

The mayor explained that as per the City of Bristol ordinances, building committees allow for citizen oversight on large scale projects.

Prior to the meeting, City Councilor Dave Preleski, Board of Finance chair John Smith, and Board of Education commissioner Karen Vibert, had been appointed to serve on the South Side School HVAC committee.

Joining them will be Jake Carrier, who represents the professional community as well as serving on the BOF, Roman Czuchta, a citizen and taxpayer, South Side School principal Dave Huber, Daniel Micari, a resident in the South Side School neighborhood, Shelby Pons who is a parent of a Bristol Public School student, and Brian Ronan, a parent in the school area.

The motion was approved unanimously by the City Council.

Zoppo-Sassu explained that the council had approved a resolution regarding the Senior Property Tax Relief Committee at the previous regular council meeting. But, the resolution did not have a provision for the names of the appointed members.

The council unanimously approved the appointments of Michael Aldieri, Jr., and Anthony Scotti Jr., both Republicans, and Paul Krell, Davide Hartley, and David Bujak, all Democrats.

