Obituary: John P. Wartonick, 94

John P. Wartonick, 94, of Bristol, husband of the late Elizabeth (Deguzis) Wartonick died Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Amberwoods of Farmington.

John was born May 21, 1924 in PA. He was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Parlovich) Wartonick. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Emhart of Berlin. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. John loved the Lord and had Jesus in his heart and had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother. John was a talented mechanic and could fix anything. He loved spending time with his family at Compensating Reservoir, loved his catholic faith, his family and was very generous. John knew how to make people smile with a ready story or joke.

He is survived by his son, Donald Wartonick of Pepperell, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Gerilyn and Peter Herold of Carlsbad, CA; his grandchildren, Marc, Melissa, Ashley and Alexis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 11:30AM at St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Homefront, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com