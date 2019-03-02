Chamber makes plans for Health and Wellness Expo

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce is hard at work preparing for the third annual Health and Wellness Expo, which will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., at Bristol Eastern High School.

“Although it’s called the Health and Wellness Expo, it’s really any kind of health you can think of,” said chamber marketing and communications director, Katie D’Agostino. She explained that there will be vendors to assist attendees regarding financial health, physical health and physical therapy, mental health, emotional health, retirement planning, “you name it.”

The Bristol Exchange Club will offer healthy foods and refreshments at the Health and Wellness Expo, similar to their involvement in the Home and Business Expo, that was held in early February.

D’Agostino said there will be returning vendors attending the Health and Wellness Expo. Some of the vendors include, Anthology Senior Living, Bath Fitter, Best 4 Bristol, Bristol Hospital, The Bristol-Burlington Health District, the Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Hartford Healthcare, New England Urgent Care, Refuse To Be A Victim, the Rotary Club of Bristol, and U.S. Census 2020.

Bristol Hospital will be supporting the health of the community by having a variety of staff and providers representing several specialties. Staff members will be available to perform free screenings for blood pressure amongst others.

The will be representation from Bristol Homecare and Hospice, the Bristol Hospital Center for Wound Care, and staff from Hyperbaric Medicine will discuss the services and associated benefits. They will also offer a variety of giveaway items.

Hartford HealthCare and the Hospital of Central Connecticut will have booths representing several specialties, including the Sleep Disorders Center, the Ayer Neuroscience Institute of Movement Disorders Center, Senior Services Assisted Living, the Cancer Institute, the counseling center, the Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute, the Center for Healthy Aging. Hartford HealthCare at Home, Independence at Home, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Orthopaedic Institute, Surgical Weight Loss, GoodLife Fitness, Midstate Radiology Associates, and the Spine Center.

This event will be sponsored by Bristol Hospital, Bristol All Heart, Covanta Energy, and Hartford Healthcare.

To learn more about either expo event, please visit the Chamber website, www.centralctchambers.org, or contact the Chamber office by phone, (860) 584-4718.