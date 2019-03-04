Silver alert issued for missing teen

Zachary Rutovich, 16, of Bristol has been reported as missing since March 2, police reported.. Rutovich was last seen on Saturday at 4 p.m., said a press release from Bristol police. Rutovich is described as a white male with long brown curly hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’10” and 165 pounds. Rutovich may be wearing a green-colored “Supreme” brand coat.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Rutovich. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol police at (860) 584-3011

