Obituary: Exelia Pelletier, 95

Exelia Pelletier, loving wife of 55 years to the late Raoul (Ralph) Pelletier, born March 18, 1923 in New Canada Plantation, Maine. She died on February 22, 2019 in Bristol, CT. She was the daughter of the late Alfred (Fred) Saucier and Emma Theriault Saucier.

She was a stay at home Mom, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who enjoyed being with her family more than anything else in this world. She was an active volunteer for years with Bread for Life and a founding member of St. Dominic’s Church in Southington. She had a kindness and grace about her that drew everyone in. She had a smile that could heal the lonely and broken hearted. She was everyone’s Mom and confidant.

She leaves behind two daughters, Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan and her husband Brian of Middlebury, CT: Susan Cianci and her husband Paul of Bristol, CT; one son Robert (Bob) and his wife Maura of Gorham, ME. She was predeceased by her son Alfred (Fred) Pelletier and two infant twin sons Raymond and Raoul Jr.

She also leaves eight Grandchildren: Kerri Grieder and her husband Michael; Michael Brennan and his wife Denae, Adam Pelletier and his wife Sarah; Sydney Dickinson and her husband Jon; Matthew Pelletier and his wife Melissa; Emily Verner and her husband Dylan, Ashley Cianci and Ryan Cianci.

She also leaves behind seventeen Great Grandchildren: McKenzie Pelletier, Braedan and Riley Grieder, Tyler, Owen and Zach Dickinson, Abigail and Jacob Pelletier, Penny and Rhodes Verner, Elijah, Jonah and Levi Pelletier, Patrick, Quinn, Maggie and Charlotte Brennan.

She leaves one brother, Alberie Saucier and his wife Laurette of Southington, Mona Pinette and her husband Ronald of Wallagrass, ME and Sister-in-law Simone Saucier of Southington. She was predeceased by her brothers Wilfred Saucier, Wilmer Saucier, Richard Saucier of Fort Kent ME and Norman Saucier of Southington. She was also predeceased by sisters Alfreda Pelletier of Stacyville, ME and Patricia Saucier of New Canada Plantation, ME

We would also like to thank her many nieces and nephews that were so good to her. Mom was their family historian and loved to share what she could with them. Thanks also to her Debbie Drive friends that watched out for Mom and kept her safe. She loved you all.

Special thanks to Bonnie and Quin her caregivers for the last few years.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Hospital of Central Ct in New Britain, Bristol Hospital and the Pines of Bristol for their care, kindness and support during this difficult time. The Hospice team did a wonderful job of support and caring.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington at 11 am. Calling hours will be prior at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 8:30-10:30 am Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Exelia’s memory to either: Down Syndrome Resource Group of Western Massachusetts, 220 Brookdale Dr, Springfield, MA 01104 or Southington Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington, CT 06489.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com