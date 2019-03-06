Brianna Root snares Orioles internship

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

No female has ever been a general manager in any major sport.

However, that might change once Bristol’s Brianna Root gets to work with a professional sports team.

Root, a senior at Post University, earned an internship with the Baltimore Orioles and is currently getting immersed in all the happenings at the MLB level.

She is a “Ballpark Operations Intern” and is learning several business aspects of the club team, which includes game day operations, executing training of the event staff, and working side by side with other Orioles’ support staff.

The double major (Sport Management and Communications and Media Studies) from Bristol Eastern worked hard to earn that spot and, according to the Post University website, all that networking ended up paying off quite handsomely for Root.

Last December, she even traveled to Las Vegas, attending the winter meetings and was introduced to all sorts of business contacts and professionals – getting her name out to all the MLB teams.

When the Orioles came calling, she jumped at the chance to work for the MLB squad.

And she has an excellent background any baseball team would be looking for, thanks to the collegiate team who plays summer ball in the Mum City.

Over the last four summers, Root worked for the Bristol Blues of the Future Collegiate Baseball League of New England – eventually taking the role of “Assistant Operations Manager.”

Some of her duties from Muzzy Field included assisting in game day operations and making payroll and schedules.

The Post University website mentioned Root is a life-long New York Yankees fan and while she’ll be work for one of the “Bronx Bombers’ in-division opponents, the Orioles home field of Camden Yards is one of the best parks in all of the MLB.

Internships can lead to bigger and better things and with the drive and intelligence Root brings to the position, a door or two might open for the go-getter down the road in Major League Baseball.

In fact, there are female executives in Major League baseball and if Root wants to model herself after someone like Kim Ng, she’ll be on the right path.

Like Root, Ng started off as an intern – working with the Chicago White Sox as she was completing her collegiate studies.

Ng was later hired full time, in 1991, and became a special projects analyst for the team.

Four years later, she earned the title of Assistant Director of Baseball Operations in 1995 with the White Sox.

Her career took off from there.

She was later an Assistant GM for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Later on, Jean Afterman was also hired in that same position for the Yankees – the second female assistant to the general manager, succeeding the first in Ng.

Root is a well-rounded student who got heavily involved on campus on the volleyball court, in the classroom and even in student life.

She’s the President of the Student Athletic Advisory group, a peer mentor for high school students and a Resident Assistant.

NOTES…Root ended her collegiate volleyball career as one of the program’s leaders in assists, ending her senior campaign with 1,092 assists.

She played in all 33 matches, starting 30 of those, and played in 114 sets – tying for the team lead in that category.

Root added 24 kills, a team-leading 344 digs, and even blocked 19 shots over her final season at Post.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.