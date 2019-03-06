Girls Basketball: St. Paul blows out Parish Hill in states

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – Step two in the CIAC Class S bracket for the St. Paul Catholic girls basketball team was a home tilt against No. 14 Parish Hill on Thursday, Feb. 28.

And, just like against No. 30 Coventry in first round play, it was another blowout of epic proportions.

The Falcons zipped up a 46-point win as the No. 3 ranked squad in Class S downed the Pirates by a 73-27 final from the Maltby Street Gymnasium in Bristol.

It was St. Paul Catholic’s 25th contest of the year with the locals scoring 23 wins over those showdowns.

Parish Hill fell to 16-9 overall on the campaign, ending its run in second round action against one of the state’s very best programs.

The Falcons’ Jade Udoh had another strong game, scoring a team-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. That point total also included one three-point bomb.

Janessa Gonzalez added 18 points and four assists while teammate Olivia Heslin collected nine points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Four was the magic number for a few of the Falcons’ Ashley Suzio, Sophia Gerst, and Zoey Rubins all netted four points apiece for the Falcons.

Catherine Ciampi, Morgan Kolb, Olivia Stump, Kailyn Bielecki, Lillian Sirois and McKenzie Gauthier all netted two points over the winning effort.

Kaysie Dupuis notched 11 points while Maggie Bolduc added 10 for the Pirates.

St. Paul Catholic rolled out to a 17-6 edge through one quarter of play and the contest became a blowout over the second stanza.

At halftime, the Falcons were in charge by a 43-13 push as the 30-point edge would prove to be too difficult to overcome.

An eight-point third quarter by Parish Hill didn’t get the visitors any closer and the home team led 59-21 with one period remaining in the game.

In the end, St. Paul Catholic racked up the near 50-point win to continue its trek through state tournament play.

The victory ensured the Falcons one final home game on Monday, March 4.

That contest saw St. Paul Catholic battle No. 11 Bloomfield (16-6) in quarterfinal action.

It was the Falcons first contest against a squad from the Central Connecticut Conference this year.

The victor would take on the winner of No. 2 Housatonic and No. 7 Trinity Catholic on Friday, March 8 from a neutral site.

Other squads that were still alive in the Class S mix included No. 8 Old Lyme, No. 4 East Hampton, upstart No. 28 Northwest Catholic, and top seeded Canton.

