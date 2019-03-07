Obituary: Charles H. Keeler, 87

Charles H. Keeler, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of 49 years to the late Ruby (Whiting) Keeler, died on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital. Charles was born on March 4, 1931 in Littleton, New Hampshire and was a son of the late Charles and Katherine (Knapp) Keeler.

Charles served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved spending his time going country and western dancing and also being with his family who he loved dearly.

Charles leaves behind his son: Charles Keeler of Vermont; his three daughters: Melodee Rivera of Bristol, Sherry Quirion of Plainville, Patty and her husband Robert Kerr of Florida; his two sisters: Laura LaClair, Ruby Stringer; his fifteen grandchildren: Craig Posados, Crystal Keeler, Jill Lindhart, Sarah Renolds, Frankie Vezina, Tammy Magnini, Charles Keeler, Tammy Mcdermott, Dustin Morehouse, Ken Kerr, Terisa Kerr, Michelle Bailey, Katie Lee, Teena Quirion, Troy Quirion; many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday (March 13, 2019) between 5 and 8 PM. A prayer service will be held on Thursday (March 14, 2019) at 10 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol.

