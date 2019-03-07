Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Beth’ A. (Carey) Kilduff, 58

Elizabeth “Beth” A. (Carey) Kilduff, 58, of New Hartford, beloved wife of Brian Kilduff, died on Thursday (February 28, 2019) at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. Beth was born on April 8, 1960 in Waterbury and was a daughter of the late Frederick and Francine (Dunham) Carey.

Beth loved vacationing, shopping and above all else, spending time with her family. Every week, what she looked forward to most was family Sunday dinners. She was incredibly kind-hearted and caring, and would always put everyone else before herself.

In addition to her beloved husband, Beth leaves behind her two daughters: Kimberly Brewer of Bristol, Jessica Yard and her husband Allen of Plymouth; her two stepdaughters: Alyssa Kilduff of Avon and Jessica Kilduff of East Granby; her brother: John Carey and his wife Janet of Bristol; her sister: Kathleen “Kitty” Virello of South Carolina; her granddaughter: Caytee Brewer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beth is predeceased by her two sisters: Marlene Cox and Linda Brellis.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 9 and 11:30 AM.

Please visit Beth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com