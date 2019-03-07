Obituary: Evelyn (Lamphear) Ciesiensky, 94

Evelyn (Lamphear) Ciesiensky, widow of Anthony “Tony” Ciesiensky, passed away on Tuesday February 26, 2019.

She was born in Walden, VT on December 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Harold and Mable (Barnett) Lamphear.

She is survived by her daughter Antoinette “Toni” Harlow-Gilbert; two granddaughters Lisa and Lori Harlow all of Bristol, CT; her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler and Ryan her sister Thelma Trybulski. She was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Clark, Ida Foster, Genevieve Piro, Margaret Lawson and Eugenia Pauliott and her brothers, Harold Jr., Carl and David Lamphear.

She had much love for all of her family including her many nieces and nephews.

She worked in factories during the war and retired along with her husband from a hotel they managed in New Britain for seventeen years. She was a long time member of St. Gregory Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11AM directly at St. Gregory Church, Maltby St. Bristol, CT. The burial will be at a later date at Durant Cemetery, Lower Cabot, VT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Evelyn’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com