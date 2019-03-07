Obituary: Joan (Stafford) Coppola, 80

Joan (Stafford) Coppola, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was the wife of William Coppola for 60 years.

Joan was born on May 27, 1938 in Lowell, MA and was the daughter of the late William and Doris (Gagnon) Stafford.

Joan had been employed by Shoprite of Southington and later Bank of America. She was a parishioner of St. Matthews Church in Bristol.

Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her three sons: Michael Coppola and his wife Lynne of Shelton, Thomas Coppola and his wife Brenda of Bristol, and Gary Coppola of Berlin, six grandchildren, Jacob, Travis, Justin, Zachary, Amy, and Cailey along with 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother William Stafford.

The Funeral will be held Thursday, March 7, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Matthews Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville-Bristol at 10 a.m. for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4- 8 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Office of Television and Radio, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT, 06712-1052.

