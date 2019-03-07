Obituary: Kevin L. Goodine, 55

Kevin L. Goodine, 55, of East Haddam, beloved husband of Katherine (Pelletier) Goodine, died on Sunday (February 24, 2019) with family by his side at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Kevin was born in Bristol on July 1, 1963 and was the youngest of eight children of the late Vernon and Bernice (McCarthy) Goodine. A longtime Bristol resident, he was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School. His work experience began working for his brother at Rick’s Service Station before going to work for Northeast Utilities in 1986, now Eversource. Kevin has had several positions through his 33 dedicated years of service, but for over 20 years he worked on servicing natural gas, for the Yankee Gas Company. Kevin loved to be outdoors; you could always find him working in the yard, he enjoyed boating, and spent many wonderful weekends in Block Island and various other places, loved to hunt and fish with friends. He was a fan of UCONN Women’s Basketball and enjoyed going to the games, a big fan of the NE Patriots, and the NY Yankees. He enjoyed his large family gatherings and being with friends. Kevin’s big heart, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed. In addition to his wife, Kathy, Kevin is survived by a daughter: Kailee Goodine; six siblings: Linda Fowler and husband, James, of Concord, NH, Richard Goodine, Sr. and wife, Cindy, of Haddam, Brenda Thomas of Bristol, Sharon Giglio and husband, John, of Wells, ME, Gail Goodine of Bristol, and Larry Goodine and wife, Christine, of Bristol; sister in law, Lisa Brunet and fiancée Shane DeMauro of Bristol, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was predeceased by a sister: Colleen Perone. Kevin’s family extends a special thank you to all the staff of Middlesex Hospital, the special caregivers at the house, CT Oncology, Central CT Radiology, and his friends and neighbors who all helped with Kevin’s care and support through his illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (March 9, 2019) at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday (March 8, 2019) between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tec Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Kevin’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

