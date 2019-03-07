Obituary: Ralph E. Roberge, 85

Ralph E. Roberge, 85, of Bristol, widower of Patricia (Hoadley) Roberge, died on Monday (March 4, 2019) at Ingraham Manor. Ralph was born in Bristol on December 1, 1933 and was one of nine children of the late Joseph and Alma (Mahaffey) Roberge. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was a machine set-up man by trade working in spring manufacturing. He was retired from Plymouth Spring. Ralph is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Susan Roberge of Bristol; a daughter: Darlene Shone of Terryville; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Timothy, Joshua, Rebekah, and Jared; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law: Cecil Shone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (March 9, 2019) at 10 AM at Liberty Baptist Church, 265 Maple Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Please visit Ralph’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

