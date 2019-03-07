Obituary: Raymond L. Thibeault, 71

Raymond L. Thibeault, 71, of Bristol, beloved husband of Jocelyn (Myers) Thibeault, died on Friday (March 1, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital. Raymond was born on June 16, 1947 in St. Agatha, Maine and was a son of the late Clarence and Velma (Guerrette) Thibeault.

Raymond was a parishioner at St. Matthew Church, Bristol and worked for 38 years at Connecticut Spring and Stamping. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, Raymond leaves behind his son: Peter A. Thibeault of Bristol; his daughter: Lisa M. Clinton of Bristol; his five brothers and four sisters-in-law: Jerry and Sandra of Florida, Percy and Claudette of Maine, Phillip and Rina of Maine, Danny and Linda of Bristol, Jeff of Bristol; his four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Jean Cote of Bristol, Sherene and Phillip Pelletier of Maine, Shirley and Bob Campagna of Maine, Janice Guerrette of Maine; two grandchildren: Haley Clinton, Kyle Parker; a special god child: Cindy Myers; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Raymond is predeceased by his three brothers: Ricky, Jimmy, Roger; brother-in-law: Raymond Cote; and granddaughter: Alyssa Parker.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (March 11, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol for a 10 AM mass of Christian burial. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday (March 10, 2019) between 5 and 8 PM.

