Obituary: Sally A. Buck, 55

Sally A. Buck, 55, of Bristol, died on Thursday (February 28, 2019) at Bristol Hospital.

Sally was born in Bristol on May 27, 1963 and was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lorraine (Hill) Buck.

A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School and attended Briarwood College. She worked at Forestville Lumber and was a member of First Congregational Church of Bristol.

Sally is survived by her brother: Jeffrey S. Buck of Bristol.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday (March 7, 2019) at 10 AM at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

