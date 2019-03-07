Obituary: Tracy Lynn Dagata, 49

Tracy Lynn Dagata, age 49, of Bristol, beloved mother and friend to everyone that knew her, passed away at her home on January 10, 2019 due to complications of diabetes. Born Tracy Lynn Cruz on August 10, 1969, in Bristol, CT, to Darlene Freimuth and Miguel Cruz.

Tracy enjoyed nature, photography, watching Master Chef with Gordon Ramsey, camping, crossword puzzles and playing online Myrtle Beach Sudoku. “Have a sparkling day” was one of her favorite sayings. Anyone that knew Tracy also knew she was a lifelong NFL fan of the Patriots.

Tracy leaves two sons, Vincenzo Dagata and Kayden Cruz; daughter, Sentra Cruz; mother, Darlene Garcia; and her younger sister, Marissa Cruz. She was preceded in death by her father.

Tracy’s family will be celebrating her life privately.

