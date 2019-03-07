Obituary: Trista Nicholson, 33

Trista Nicholson, 33, of New Britain, formerly of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Born on February 2, 1985, she was raised in Bristol, and attended local schools where she excelled in athletics, especially basketball and softball. Trista recently worked in the masonry profession as an independent contractor. Remembered for her “rosy glow”, her upbeat personality, kindheartedness, and sense of humor, she was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who left this world too soon and will be greatly missed.

Trista leaves her daughter, Dasia Porrini; mother, Michele Mazza; her sister, Christyl Evangelisto and fiancé Jesse Friedlander, along with their children, Rylan and Rayna Friedlander; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Trista was laid to rest in Pittsfield, MA. Family and friends may gather in celebration of her life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 4 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com