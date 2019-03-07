Spring in the city

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

As the snow begins to melt, the City of Bristol wants residents to get involved in the plethora of activities that are being offered throughout the city, and for all passions.

The city has over 730 acres of parks and open space land, all of which are open to the public all year long, said parks superintendent, Joshua Medeiros.

The Parks and Recreation department also offers activities for preschoolers and children, martial arts, tennis lessons, golf lessons, art instruction, and programs for teens. For adults, there is aerobics, indoor soccer, softball leagues, and pickleball, which is offered at the senior center.

Medeiros also discussed the department’s two signature spring events. The Spring Easter Gala, to be held on Saturday, April 6, and the 68th Annual Perry J. Spinelli Fishing Derby, which will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 10 a.m.

The parks department also offers week-long vacation camps, that run while school is out. The upcoming vacation camp will be held from April 22 to 26.

Vacation camps offer local and out-of-town activities, such as this April’s trip to Flight Trampoline park in New Britain. They also bring in guest entertainers.

“I think one of the things that I’m proud of that we do, we really have something for everybody,” said Medeiros. “Whether your interest is in being physically active whether in sports or what not, or enrichment, there truly is something for every member of the family.”

Parks and Recreation registration is April 1 for Bristol residents, and April 2 for non-residents, and can be completed online by visiting the parks and recreation website, www.bristolrec.com.

The Public Works Department is also actively preparing for the warm weather.

Bristol Development Authority marketing and public relations specialist Dawn Nielsen said public works’ bulk pick up is one of her favorite parts of spring, as it makes spring cleaning an easier task.

Public Works analyst Lindsey Rivers explained that as part of your taxes, every resident of Bristol is entitled to one free bulk pick up a year, and each additional pick up is $25. But, she said it’s a popular offering, so call the department to schedule your pickup.

Rivers said that there are also many upcoming events being offered by Public Works, including an invasive species workshop on March 20 at the Bristol Public Library, and electronics recycling event taking place on April 27 at the BPW City yard. There will also be a composting workshop in mid-April, where residents can receive a composting bucket, to help in producing their own soil for gardening projects.

And moving into the summer, BDA executive director Justin Malley said the Saturday morning farmers markets will once again return to the downtown area. The department is currently working through the details of this season’s market, and has yet to decide if the Wednesday afternoon market, which took place on Federal Hill will be returning for a second season.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.