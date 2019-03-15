Obituary: Anthony ‘Dale’ Zompanti, 69

Anthony “Dale” Zompanti, 69, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on May 5, 1949 in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Laurette (Brochu) Zompanti.

Dale was the loving husband of Charlene (Cyr) Zompanti for 40 years. He worked at Emhart Glass for over 20 years then decided to open his own business, Dale’s Package Store. Dale loved the New York Yankees and enjoyed golfing.

Besides his wife, Charlene, Dale is survived by his step-sons Sean McCann of Bristol and Chad McCann of Bristol; grandchildren Ava and Vince McCann of Bristol; sister Elise Zompanti and her significant other Adrien Lagassie of Plainville; brother Brian Zompanti of New Britain and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his sister Dawn Dubay.

The family would like to thank Bristol Hospital Hospice, specifically Sara Fogg, for their support and care during this difficult time.

Calling hours will he held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol. A service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30AM the funeral home. A procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arf in Terryville, https://www.arfct.org/donation-options.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dale’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.