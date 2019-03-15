Obituary: Catherine Champa Carros, 82

Catherine Champa Carros, 82, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born on October 21, 1937 in Bristol, CT to the late Henry and Helen Champa. She lived her whole life in the Bristol/Burlington area. Catherine retired from the Bristol Federal Credit Union in 2015 after her retirement from Bank of America with 32 years of service. Catherine was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. She was predeceased in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Donald P. Carros. She is survived by her two sons, Brian Carros and his wife Kathy of Burlington, and Peter Carros and Gen Cunningham of Beach Haven, NJ; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Dawn and husband Jeff Petersen of Simsbury, Laure Carros of West Hartford, Diane and husband Tom Blackler of Paola, KS, and MaryAnn and husband Andy Montano of Avon; a brother Thomas Champa and his wife Marguerite of Canton, and her sister Dorothy Jones of Farmington. She was the beloved “Meme” to her six granddaughters, Lauren, Samantha, Leah, Krista, Kim, and Katelyn and two grandsons Mitchel and Drew; five great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Misty. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Champa, and sisters Irene Kloczko and Evelyn Perry. Catherine had a generous heart and enjoyed helping anyone in need. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed by them. A special thank you to Dr. John Thayer, Dr. Henry Schneiderman and the palliative care team and nursing staff of 8-1. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11th at 10 a.m. from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday between 4 and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Burlington Volunteer Ambulance or Fire Department, PO Box 2185, Burlington, CT 06013-2185. Please visit Catherine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. “…for dust you are and to dust you will return.” Genesis 3:19

